× 3 robbed at gunpoint when men barge into Cordova hotel room

CORDOVA, Tenn. — A woman and two men were held at gunpoint and robbed Thursday night when three armed men barged into their hotel room, according to a police report.

It happened just before 8 p.m. at the Quality Inn and Suites on Varnavas Drive right off Germantown Parkway.

The suspects allegedly ordered the victims to lay on the ground.

They took one man’s 2013 Ford F150 truck and his wallet as well as cell phones from all three victims.