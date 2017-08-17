× Rep. Steve Cohen calls for Trump’s impeachment

WASHINGTON — Congressman Steve Cohen announced he will soon be introducing articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

In a release sent out Thursday, Cohen said comments made by the President following the recent violence in Charlottesville, Virginia show he “lacks the ethical and moral rectitude to be President of the United States.”

“President Trump has failed the presidential test of moral leadership. No moral president would ever shy away from outright condemning hate, intolerance, and bigotry.”

Cohen continued by stating neo-Nazis and the Ku Klux Klan are domestic terrorists and the President’s comment that “there were very fine people on both sides” demonstrates his inability or unwillingness to protect Americans from enemies.

“When I watched the videos from the protests in Charlottesville, it reminded me of the videos I’ve seen of Kristallnacht in 1938 in Nazi Germany. It appeared that the Charlottesville protesters were chanting ‘Jews will not replace us’ and ‘blood and soil,’ an infamous Nazi slogan, as they marched with torches that conjured up images of Klan rallies. None of the marchers spewing such verbiage could be considered ‘very fine people’ as the President suggested.”

It’s unclear when the articles will be officially submitted.

This is not the first time the Congressman has submitted a resolution against the President.

In July, he introduced a resolution of no confidence in the commander-in-chief for “unacceptable behavior” including the firing of former FBI Director James Comey, the release of classified information to Russia, his use of Twitter, his refusal to release his tax returns and his inability to dissociate himself from his private business interests.

Cohen represents Tennessee’s 9th District, which includes most of Memphis.