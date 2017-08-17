Teens rally for love and peace at Robert E. Lee monument in Virginia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A group of teens gathered to spread hope with a love-filled peace rally near the Robert E. Lee monument on Monument Avenue in Richmond Thursday, according to WTVR.

The rally was planned before the weekend events in Charlottesville and the wave of nationwide Confederate monument talk that followed.

"It was a perfect time to showcase love and peace," said Amiri Richardson-Keys, owner of the Arts Community Center. "We are getting an enormous amount of love, it's unbelievable love."

He said passersby gave the kids water bottles, honked their horns, and stopped to take photos.

The teens, Richardson-Keys said, used the experience to learn lessons about life.

"They're learning about loving one another regardless of your skin complexion, your ethnicity, your background. We're one," he said.

Emily Ledbetter said she drove by the display on her way to work Wednesday.

"It really touched my heart and made my day!!❤️" Ledbetter posted on Facebook.