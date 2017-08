× Man charged in Tipton County homicide

TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A Tipton County man was charged with first degree murder following a homicide Wednesday afternoon.

It happened in the 6900 block of Campground Road in Drummonds.

Zachery Quinley reportedly lived at the home, but authorities didn’t release any additional information.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, who is the lead in the investigation, said they would provide a news release Thursday morning.