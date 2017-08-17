× Safety commission issues two recalls over choking hazard

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced two recalls for products that could pose a choking hazard to young children.

On Wednesday, the agency announced Brio has recalled 1,500 soft hammer rattles saying the wooden rings on the product could crack.

The rattles were sold between March 2015 and June 2017 at Home Goods, Kidding Around, Nordstrom and other specialty toy stores as well as online at Amazon.com.

So far, there have been seven incidents reported, but thankfully no one was injured.

For more information, click here.

The second recall involves the London Girl’s Floral Clip Dot dresses by Laura Ashley.

According to the alert, the dresses have a set of three pink petals at the waist which could detach, posing a risk to babies.

The products was sold at Dillard’s and online at Amazon.com between January and June 2017.

For more information on this recall, click here.