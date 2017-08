Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A pastor recovering from the pain of the past says he knows the key to helping others heal.

Monty Weatherall said forgiveness is at the root of repairing some of the hurt you may experience.

He visited Live at 9 to talk more about his new book that tells you his story and gives life-changing advice.

"Taking My Life Back" by Monty Weatherall