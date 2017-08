× MPD patrol car involved in crash on I-40

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MPD investigators are looking into a crash involving one of their own officers.

Police say officers were working a crash in the eastbound lanes of I-40 near Whitten Road around 3:15 a.m. Thursday when someone rear-ended one of the patrol cars.

The car sustained extensive damage — but luckily, there are no reports of any serious injuries.

There’s no word yet if the driver who struck the patrol car will face any charges.