Memphis serial rapist convicted for fourth time

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man sentenced to 90 years for raping three women will be adding more time to his stay behind bars.

Deandrey Peterson was convicted of aggravated rape and aggravated burglary following the attack of a Raleigh woman at the Abington Apartments back in February 2014. He is scheduled to be back in court for sentencing next month.

The 28-year-old raped the woman at gunpoint while her 5-year-old son was asleep in the next room. After the attack, authorities said Peterson began texting and calling the woman from a phone he had stolen from another rape victim nine days before the attack.

Even more shocking, authorities said three of his victims lived in the same apartment complex or in the Raleigh area.

Peterson also has a sexual battery case pending.