× Man injured in Orange Mound shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MPD detectives are looking for a gunman following a shooting in Orange Mound early Thursday morning.

Police say a 58-year-old man was shot twice at a house in the 2800 block of Barron Ave. near Pendleton St. around 12:30 a.m.

A witness told police that he heard a disturbance at the front of the house — then heard shots fired.

The victim was taken to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

So far, police haven’t released a description of the suspect.

They’re asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.