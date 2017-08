Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A strike and struggle championed by Memphis sanitation worker nearly 50 years ago is being set in stone as part of a project everyone can enjoy.

"I Am a Man Plaza" is one of the most expensive public art projects ever in Memphis.

Lauren Kennedy with the Urban Arts Commission and Ursula Madden with the city of Memphis stopped by Live at 9 to talk about what this means for the area.