Former Memphis Tiger arrested on felony drug charges

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former Memphis Tiger is behind bars and facing felony drug charges.

Joseph Jackson was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly made an illegal turn at the intersection of Trezevant and Lamar Avenue. Officers said once they pulled him over they could smell marijuana and began a search of the vehicle.

According to the arrest report, officers found a .40 cal FNH pistol, a .22 cal Keltec pistol, 100 ecstasy pills, a marijuana pipe, and $4,500 in cash in a Louis Vutton backpack in the back seat.

Both guns were loaded.

Jackson reportedly refused to answer any questions and was taken to the Shelby County Jail for booking.

He was charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, manufacturing, delivery or sell of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and improper turns.