Eclipse glasses flying off the shelves at local shops

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- We’re just days away from history in the Mid-South.

Memphis sits right in the path of the solar eclipse happening Monday. We’ll be experiencing near totality.

Thousands are now doing their best to scoop up a pair of glasses to safely watch the eclipse. WREG found a few places still selling the glasses around the city.

Come Monday, eyes in the Mid-South will be looking to the skies.

The Pink Palace Museum opened at 9 a.m. and already 45 minutes later there was a line of around 75 people from the museum shop stretching to exhibits.

"They had a system going and the line moved along really quickly," said one woman who had just purchased several pairs of glasses.

Families told us a short wait is worth the educational, historic experience.

"When I was younger I got to see Halley’s Comet and it was a big deal because I knew I would never get to see it again, and for them to be able to see this it’s very important," said dad Jeremy Smith, who was waiting in line.

"We have the real, certified protect-your-eyes solar eclipse glasses. Our store has been going nonstop for days. We have four or five people working on it at all times. We go every day and get more glasses," explained Ronda Cloud with the Pink Palace.

The glasses come from American Paper Optics in Bartlett. They have lines too, but they're the company that manufactures the glasses millions around the country will be wearing on the big day.

"We’re at over 45 million glasses sold, and we’re shipping out over half a million every day," explained American Paper Optics President John Jerit.

They were seeing so much walk-up traffic they made some changes.

"We had put a sign on the door telling people to go to major retailers, and then we realized they were getting frustrated so we said, ‘OK, we’ll set up a little lemonade stand,' so that’s what we’ve done and thrown some employees out there.”

If you still need to get glasses, the Pink Palace is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Sunday it's open 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Their goal is to hopefully have some for its big eclipse viewing party on Monday, but if you can, try not to wait until the last minute. You don't want to risk the museum running out of glasses.

American Paper Optics in Bartlett will also be selling the glasses from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday. They accept cash only.