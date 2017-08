Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tenants are in business at the Crosstown Concourse and they're getting ready to celebrate new life in an old building.

WREG's Live at 9 stopped by the location to talk with Todd Richardson about the building's journey and Scott Morris about their biggest tenant, the Church Health Center.

The Opening Day Celebration is scheduled for Saturday, August 19.

