Businesses are cashing in on the solar eclipse

NEW YORK — The rare total solar eclipse on Monday will only last a few minutes, but some businesses have spent years getting ready and are now cashing in.

The Rainbow Symphony Company in Reseda, California is sending out its last shipments of eclipse glasses. Owner Mark Margolis has been making eclipse glasses since 1989, but he's never seen demand like this.

"Business is, I don't know how to say it, off the chain."

"How many have you sold for this event?"

"It's probably in the 10's of millions of pieces," he said.

But Rainbow Symphony is not the only company cashing in on the eclipse. Websites have popped up selling everything from mugs and pins to jewelry. Hotels and rental cars have sold out for months in many towns along the path of totality where travelers can see a rare total solar eclipse.

One of those cities — Hopkinsville, Kentucky — has adopted the name Eclipseville. In local stores you'll find t-shirts and even a total eclipse moonshine.

"We've never had anything in our community's history that has drawn as much enthusiasm."

A wedding venue in South Carolina is getting a boost in business by offering a group nuptial.

"They are all going to say their vows at one time and we hope to finish right at the time of the eclipse," said Connie Turner with the Blue Jar Barn.

RV parks are also reaping the benefits.

"I've probably had over 200 phone calls of people wanting to come into the RV parks and I've filled up my park," said one RV park owner, Kenneth Zeoli.

Even the post office is trying to increase sales with an eclipse stamp. Touch the black disk and the heat of your finger reveals the moon.

