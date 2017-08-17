× 1 dead, 2 hurt after shooting in Helena-West Helena

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. — Three people have been shot in Helena-West Helena, and one of the victims has died, Helena-West Helena Police Chief James Patrick Smith said.

One person of interest has been taken into custody, Smith said.

The shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of 5th Street.

Smith said a man was killed and two woman were taken to the hospital. Neither woman has life-threatening injuries.

Phillips County deputies were also on the scene to help Helena-West Helena Police with crowd control.

WREG’s Luke Jones is headed to Helena-West Helena to learn more.