1 dead, 2 hurt after shooting in Helena-West Helena
HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. — Three people have been shot in Helena-West Helena, and one of the victims has died, Helena-West Helena Police Chief James Patrick Smith said.
One person of interest has been taken into custody, Smith said.
The shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of 5th Street.
Smith said a man was killed and two woman were taken to the hospital. Neither woman has life-threatening injuries.
Phillips County deputies were also on the scene to help Helena-West Helena Police with crowd control.
WREG’s Luke Jones is headed to Helena-West Helena to learn more.