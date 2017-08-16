× Widespread Panic donates $176k in instruments to two SCS band programs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two Shelby County band programs are now ready to play a sweet tune after a generous donation from the rock band Widespread Panic.

The band’s Tunes For Tots Foundation donated brand new instruments to both Cummings School and Raleigh-Egypt Middle and High School.

It’s a donation worth $176,898.

“Our district believes in high quality arts education for all students, and amazing partners like the Tunes for Tots Foundation and Widespread Panic help us provide more resources so we can continue to create incredible opportunities for our students,” the district stated on Facebook Monday.

Since 2005, Tunes for Tots has raised more than $650,000 for music education.

Tunes For Tots’ Facebook page