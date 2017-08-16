Up to 60,000 attend candlelight vigil at Graceland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Elvis Presley fans from all over the world packed the streets outside his former home to mark the 40th anniversary of his death.

Memphis police estimate between 50,000 and 60,000 took part in the annual candlelight vigil at Graceland.

In fact, nearly 10 hours after the vigil began at 8 p.m. Tuesday night, people were still coming through the famous gates.

"I think it's fabulous. I think it's amazing that people are still going through at this hour -- 40 years later," said Chantel Shipman.

Linda Metzler got to meet "The King" when she was just 13 at a concert in Ohio and has the picture to prove it. She she's been a mega fan ever since and had to be there this year.

"This the 27th year for me," said Metzler.

Wednesday morning, some fans couldn't tell us how long they had been in line or even what time it was, but they said it was well worth the wait to visit Elvis Presley's grave site.

"It's off my bucket list, " said Diane Pini.

For the first time, every Elvis fan had to pay $28 dollars and get a wristband to attend the vigil. Elvis Presley Enterprises said it was for security reasons.

Some fans told us they were shocked Graceland was charging a fee, but they say apparently it didn't keep people away.

"There a lot of people here. I asked them, 'Do you ever run out the candles?' And they said no," said a fan from Boston.

Anyone touring Graceland or taking part in other paid activities during Elvis Week will automatically get a wristband.