Tunica County students walk out in protest over dress code

TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. — Students at Rosa Fort High School walked out of school in protest over dress codes Wednesday morning.

Students, who were outside the school clapping and chanting, say they are protesting after they were told by school officials they can’t wear colored shoes to school because they are gang related.

School and district officials directed questions to the district superintendent, who was not available Wednesday morning.

According to the district’s 2017-2018 student handbook, students can only wear sold black, brown or white shoes with matching socks, stockings or tights and shoestrings.

In addition, the district has a gang activity and association policy that states, “The use of hand signals, graffiti, or the presence of any apparel, jewelry, accessory, or manner of grooming which, by virtue of its color, arrangement, trademark, symbol, or any other attribute that indicates or implies membership or affiliation with such a group, presents a clear and present danger.”

It continues by saying, “The district shall enforce the above rule and attempt to ensure that any student wearing, carrying, or displaying gang paraphernalia or exhibiting behavior or gestures which symbolize gang membership and/or participation in activities which intimidate or affect the attendance of another student shall be subject to appropriate disciplinary action.”

The 2016-2017 student handbook has been removed from the district’s website.

WREG’s Troy Washington is working on learning if/when the policy was officially changed and if so, what steps were taken by the school district to inform parents.