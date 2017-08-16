State Reps. talk about Memphis’ Confederate monuments

Democratic Rep. Raumesh Akbari said it's time to remove the monuments but, unlike in Baltimore, there is a state law in place that prevents Memphis leaders from removing them immediately.
Republican Rep. Mark White took a more cautious approach, saying it is a divisive issue in the community, and there is a process in place to appeal the Tennessee Historical Commission's decision to chancery court.
"I respect all those who say we need to remove them and I respect those who say, hey, this is history," White said.
Akbari said the monuments represent a painful period for African-Americans that doesn't need to be celebrated.
"I agree, this is something that happened in our country's history but you don't have to celebrate it with a monument. You can learn about it in history books, you can learn about it when you visit museums," she said.
"When you have something that's this controversial, put it in a museum."