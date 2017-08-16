State Reps. talk about Memphis’ Confederate monuments

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two Memphis-area state representatives took on the issue of Confederate monuments in the city on Wednesday's Live at 9.

Democratic Rep. Raumesh Akbari said it's time to remove the monuments but, unlike in Baltimore, there is a state law in place that prevents Memphis leaders from removing them immediately.

Republican Rep. Mark White took a more cautious approach, saying it is a divisive issue in the community, and there is a process in place to appeal the Tennessee Historical Commission's decision to chancery court.

"I respect all those who say we need to remove them and I respect those who say, hey, this is history," White said.

Akbari said the monuments represent a painful period for African-Americans that doesn't need to be celebrated.

"I agree, this is something that happened in our country's history but you don't have to celebrate it with a monument. You can learn about it in history books, you can learn about it when you visit museums," she said.

"When you have something that's this controversial, put it in a museum."