Second escaped Coahoma County inmate taken into custody

COAHOMA COUNTY, Miss. — A second inmate who escaped from the Coahoma County jail has been taken into custody.

Percy Bryant was apprehended Tuesday evening after he and three other inmates — LeAndrew Booker, Marquis Stevenson and Cordarius Thomas, escaped from custody last week. Three of them were facing charges from assault to burglary, but one of them, Stevenson, was accused of murder and statutory rape.

Deputies said workers were doing a routine check of the inmates at the jail when they noticed around 1:35 in the morning, the four were gone. How the four managed to escape is still under investigation.

Thomas was recaptured on August 11, but so far there have been no signs of Stevenson or Booker.

Detectives are offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of each individual. If you have any information that can be helpful, you’re asked to call 662-645-9300.