Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An odd man took a front seat to history and wrote about it for all to see.

Odd McIntyre was considered the first pop culture reporter and now you can read his story in "An Odd Book: How the First Modern Pop Culture Reporter Conquered New York" by Scott Williams.

Book Signing

Saturday, August 19 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

West Tennessee Delta Heritage Center