Memphis fire, healthcare providers launch 'Right Response' initiative

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department has partnered with several local health care providers to make sure everyone receives the right response and the care they need.

Initially launched as a pilot program in April, the “Right Response” initiative’s unique approach looks at the type of emergency and decides what type of response should be sent, the fire department said. Non-emergency callers could get a response from one of several health care providers traveling with paramedics. That individual can set up an immediate or future doctor’s visit depending on the situation.

That ultimately leaves ambulances free for true medical emergencies.

Not only is the program geared toward providing the right care, but officials said they hope people will eventually become less reliant on emergency medical services.

To make the initiative possible, the department partnered several local health care providers including Baptist Memorial Healthcare, Christ Community Healthcare, Innovate Memphis, Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare, Regional One Health, Resurrection Health and Saint Francis Hospital.

These partners have included substantial support including expanded office hours and transportation options, as well as staffing support for medical advice.

Five hundred people have taken advantage of the non-emergency support.