Louisiana authorities searching for Marshall County murder suspect

Grant Parish, Louisiana Sheriff Steve McCain said Wednesday deputies are still in the JD Camp/Iatt Lake area in search of Joshua Fletcher.

Fletcher was seen in surveillance video shortly after the killing. Police issued an arrest warrant for him last week.

Sheriff McCain said there are thousands of acres of woods in the area which will complicate the search. They will bring in helicopters from the National Guard and State Police throughout the day.

It all began after a home invasion in the area.

Late last night, Sheriff McCain posted this on his Facebook:

“There is an active search underway for a home invasion suspect in the J. D. Camp/ Iatt Lake area. Please lock all doors, windows and vehicles. Please stay vigilant.”

Smith was found in the lake July 29 with signs of trauma on his head. Based on the autopsy results, authorities think the suspect drowned him three or four days before his body was found.

His dog was found later and returned to the family. On Monday, his truck was found parked at a restaurant in Canton, Mississippi.