Lawmakers react to President’s latest statements on violence in Virginia

WASHINGTON — Reactions are pouring in after President Donald Trump insisted both sides were responsible for the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia where protestors clashed at a “Unite the Right” rally.

“I think there’s blame on both sides and I have no doubt about it.”

During a news conference Tuesday, President Trump insisted the fault needs to be shared for the violence this weekend in Virginia.

“You had a group on one side that was bad and a group on the other side that was very violent. No one wants to say it, but I’ll say it.”

Reaction from both sides of the aisle was swift and strongly worded:

“Our country and our commonwealth needs to heal, and that means you have to call out the violence creators,” said Senator Mark Warner.

“Racism, bigotry, anti-Semitism of any form is unacceptable,” added Representative Will Hurd.

Former KKK leader David Duke supported the statements tweeting in part “Thank you President Trump for your honesty & courage to tell the truth about Charlottesville & condemn the leftist terrorists…”

The president leaves Trump Tower Wednesday to head back to his golf course in New Jersey and continue his working vacation.