Horn Lake hires former Southaven mayor Greg Davis

HORN LAKE, Miss. —Former Southaven mayor Greg Davis will be working for Horn Lake officials, at least temporarily.

Aldermen voted Tuesday night to bring Davis in to review the city’s upcoming budget.

He’ll be a volunteer, but it could lead to a full-time economic development position with the city. Davis approached the city about the job.

Davis lost a bid for re-election as Southaven’s mayor in 2013. In June, a jury found Davis not guilty of embezzlement and felony fraud, after a 2014 conviction was overturned.

Davis was accused of stealing money from the city he led. He has repeatedly denied the charge but repaid tens of thousands of dollars in expense reimbursements. Some of those expenses included expensive meals, trips and purchases at an adult store in Canada.

Horn Lake Mayor Allen Latimer declined an on-air interview Wednesday.