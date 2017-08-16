× Fans pay their respects on 40th anniversary of Elvis Presley’s death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Elvis fans from across the country are here in Memphis as Graceland marks the 40th Anniversary of the singer’s death.

The annual candlelight vigil took place Tuesday night. Despite having to pay to attend the event, die-hard fans came to pay their respects. Even this morning, people were still coming to visit his grave and honor his memory.

Many told WREG they still remember what they were doing when they heard the news he was gone.

“Doing my homework and just cried and cried, and cried myself to sleep for like two or three weeks,” said Darlene Martin.

Elvis Week is far from over with many other events planned for the rest of the week. The annual memorial service will be held at the University of Memphis by Elvis’ long-time friend George Klein followed by a full symphony orchestra performance of some of the late singer’s biggest hits at the FedEx Forum. Priscilla Presley is expected to attend.