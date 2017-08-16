× Couple missing following reported domestic assault

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A City Watch Alert was issued for a couple following a reported domestic violence incident.

According to authorities, Bethany Kappes called police early Wednesday morning after being assaulted by her boyfriend Christopher Farsee. When authorities arrived at the scene in the 2000 block of Sharon Lane the two were no where to be found.

The pair could be in a silver, 4-door 2014 Hyundai Sonata, TN tag P115IL.

If you see them call the Memphis Police Department.