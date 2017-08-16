Confederate monuments removed overnight in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — City crews and private contracts worked well into the night to remove all four of the Confederate monuments in Baltimore.

According to WBAL, dozens of crews started work around midnight Tuesday, first deconstructing the Robert E. Lee and Thomas. J. “Stonewall” Jackson Monument. It was loaded onto a truck and hauled away several hours later.

By the time residents turned on the news Wednesday morning, the Robert B. Taney Monument, the Confederate Women’s Monument and the Confederate Soldiers and Sailors Monument had also disappeared.

Several news media sources reported the Baltimore City Council passed a resolution Monday calling for the removal of the statues after protestors clashed at the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia over the weekend.

It was initially unclear how the city would proceed, but it appears they decided to move quickly, removing the statues overnight.

It’s unclear where the monuments were taken.