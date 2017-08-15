Two suspects wanted in gas station robbery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, TN. –Memphis Police have released surveillance footage of the two suspects who robbed the Valero Gas Sation on August 6.

According to police, the two suspects entered the Valero on the 2300 block of Airways Boulevard Sunday afternoon.

Police say they pointed a black semi-automatic handgun at the clerk and demanded money.

The clerk then screamed and according to police, both suspects ran out without taking anything.

No arrests have been made.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information about the suspect contact Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.