Two charged after racial slur painted on pastor’s vehicle in Collierville

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Two juveniles have been arrested and accused of leaving an obscene racial slur on cars Sunday night.

Memphis Pastor Jason Mitchell was at a pickup basketball game at Collierville High School when he was alerted that the message "F___ N_____" was scrawled in white paint on the back of his vehicle.

Collierville Police said another vandalism in the area was believed to be related.

Both suspects were charged through Shelby County Juvenile Court with vandalism and civil rights intimidation. No other arrests or charges are expected, police said.