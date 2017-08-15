× Thousands to gather on 40th anniversary of Elvis Presley’s death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thousands of Elvis fans will gather at Graceland Tuesday evening for a candlelight vigil to mark the 40th anniversary of his death.

The vigil itself begins at 8:30 p.m. and will last into the early morning hours, but fans will have to pay a fee to participate in the vigil due to security concerns. Some told WREG they aren’t happy with the change.

“You come here for the 40th to respect Elvis, and you’re paying $28. Everybody I talk to is complaining about that.”

The fee for a property pass, which includes access to areas like the entertainment tent and ticket pavilion, is $28.

However, those already planning on touring the mansion on Tuesday will not have to pay for the property pass as it is included with the price of admission.

Before the vigil begins, local activists plan to hold a protest march outside Graceland just like they did last year.

The protest is expected to begin at 5 p.m.