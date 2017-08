× Thieves hit Wolfchase-area jewelry store

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are reporting a theft from a jewelry store at Wolfchase Galleria.

According to police, the theft happened at Reed’s Jewelers at 11:48 Tuesday morning. The store is on Germantown Parkway in front of the mall.

Four male suspects were seen wearing gray hoodies and shades. There have been no arrests and no injuries were reported.