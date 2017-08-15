Shuttered Orange Mound convenience store reopens under agreement with city

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- A security guard now patrols the outside of A-1 Speedy Corner, an Orange Mound convenience store that reopened Monday.

“They never should’ve shut us down," employee Toral Henderson said.

Officers raided the Park Avenue store last week and deemed it a public nuisance. Officials said the property was a hotbed for illegal activity including drugs, robbery and theft.

"We have received numerous complaints of drugs being sold at this location," police said at a press conference last Thursday.

Police said they had investigated 15 incidents at the store since January 2016, but the owner said she was the one who repeatedly called police to get criminals away.

“I make the most calls to the police because of the crime, the hanging outside," she said.

Environmental court records showed the city reached an agreement with the store owners Monday. In a memo of understanding, they agreed to certain measures like increased lighting, surveillance cameras with access for Memphis Police and having a security guard.

“After going to court the next day the judge said you can open the store,” Henderson said.

Employees also said police damaged property during the raid. The memo acknowledged that but stated the store owners cannot hold police accountable.