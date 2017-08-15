× Police: McDonald’s window shattered by angry, impatient customer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A local McDonald’s is having to pick up the pieces after an impatient customer threw a rock through a window.

The incident happened early Tuesday morning at the restaurant located in the 600 block of Germantown Parkway.

The night manager told authorities Brandon Bustamante became angry and got out of the passenger side of a 1998 Infinity 130. He walked to the side of the building where he picked up a rock and threw it through a window.

When questioned by police, Bustamante reportedly said “I got mad about waiting so long so I broke out a window.”

The driver of the vehicle the suspect was a passenger in stated she didn’t see him throw the rock. She thought he went inside to complain.

Bustamante was arrested and charged with vandalism.