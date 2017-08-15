× Police confront protesters at Forrest statue at midnight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police quickly shut down an attempt Monday night to “take down” the Nathan Bedford Forrest statue in Downtown Memphis.

A Facebook Live video of the effort was posted by Hunter Demster around midnight. Officers told them they could not be in Health Sciences Park after 8 p.m.

“It took them seven minutes and 42 seconds to respond,” a person in the video says. “I mean, I think it’s obvious they’re watching our Facebook pages.”

Thirty to 40 people showed up at Health Sciences Park, Demster said. The group left and no one was charged.

Earlier Monday, someone placed a KKK hood on top of the statue. Forrest, a Confederate general, was a slave trader and former Grand Wizard of the Ku Klux Klan.

Unedited video is below. VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED.