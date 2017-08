× Oxford police issue alert for missing teen

OXFORD, Miss. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help after a juvenile was reported missing in Oxford, Mississippi.

The Oxford Police Department said Tamarcus Blackmon was last seen Thursday evening. The 17-year-old reportedly told a family member he was going to Ward’s Chevron station on Old Taylor Road, but never returned.

If you know where he is, call the department at (662) 232-2400.