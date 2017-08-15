× Orange Mound ‘nuisance’ store given go-ahead to reopen

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An Orange Mound store recently closed as a public nuisance is once again back in business.

On August 10, Memphis police and Organized Crime Unit announced the closure of the A-1 Speedy Corner after authorities said they received numerous complaints of illegal activity including drug sales, prostitution, underage drinking, robberies, shootings and weapons possession.

In fact, an MPD press release stated officers were called to the location 185 times in less than a two year period.

During their investigation, detectives said they arrested 139 people within a mile and a half of the store and 18 people on the property, including one homicide arrest. Undercover agents even took part in drug buys from people inside the store with employees present.

One store employee is also facing charges for selling drugs.

At the time, the store owner told WREG she was the one who made the majority of the calls to police.

On Tuesday, she was given to go ahead and reopen based on a memo of understanding that said the store will provide security and additional lighting for customers. In addition, they are required to give police full access to cameras on the property and ban anyone involved in the nuisance activities from the grounds.

A second hearing is scheduled for October 18.