NYPD: Young man intervenes, kills mom's abuser inside their apartment

NEW YORK — An 18-year-old was charged with manslaughter after he allegedly killed his mother’s ex-boyfriend as he was attacking her in their New York apartment.

According to PIX11, 43-year-old Stanley Washington and the boy’s mother got into an argument at an apartment complex in the Bronx early Monday morning. The man followed her into her apartment where he allegedly began beating her.

Hearing the commotion, the 37-year-old’s son, Luis Moux, reportedly rushed out of his room and pulled Washington off of his mother.

When police arrived, they discovered Washington unresponsive. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Though an official cause of death has not been determined, police reportedly believe Moux ended up choking the man until he blacked out, leading to his death.

Records obtained by the news station showed Washington had 26 arrests in his file. Two of those were for attacking the boy’s mother.