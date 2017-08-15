× Man indicted on murder charge, accused of beating 1-year-old to death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been indicted on several charges, including first-degree murder, in the death of his girlfriend’s young son.

Carl Braxton, 22, was arrested in November 2016 after after his girlfriend’s 23-month-old son, Patrick “P.J.” Beeks Jr., was found in distress at their home in Fox Meadows.

According to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office, Braxton punched him in the face, head and ribs and whipped him with a belt after the 1-year-old spilled the contents of his mom’s purse on the floor.

The little boy was unresponsive when police arrived and was transported to St. Francis Hospital in critical condition. He died shortly after.

Tuesday, the DA announced Braxton was indicted on charges of first-degree murder in the perpetration of aggravated child abuse, first-degree murder in the perpetration of aggravated child neglect, aggravated child abuse and aggravated child neglect. He is being held without bond.