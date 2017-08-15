Graceland visitors notice cost increase among security changes for Elvis Week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Graceland visitors come from all over the world to mark the anniversary of Elvis Presley's death with an annual vigil, set for Tuesday night.

"There’s no one like him, and I don’t think there will ever be anyone like him ever," said Tracey Shackleton of the United Kingdom.

But 2017 marked the 40th anniversary of Elvis’s death. As a result, Graceland officials said they had to increase security.

“We’ve heard things that have happened, but we’ve felt safe. We walked here from the hotel and always felt safe," Shackleton said.

Wristbands are now required to enter the vigil. They also come with the purchase of any tour. But, if you want to see the vigil on its own, it'll cost $28.

“I don’t think it’s right. I think anybody should be able to go. Just at least do that for free,” Wendy Prater said.

“It’s a big difference from what I remember nine years ago, and obviously you’re paying a lot more now,” Shackleton said. "I don’t think it's that great. We’d definitely come again but not in Elvis Week."

Others said they understood the wristbands would keep people away who who were trying to go for the wrong reasons.

“If you weren’t an Elvis fan and you want to try to get through the gate, that stops that,” Mary Prater said.

Outside Graceland, security guards, police and a SkyCop all monitored the area.

One Bartlett woman said she has faith in Memphis Police in case anything were to happen.

“I know our police department will take care of that for us. Because Elvis has nothing to do with the rest of the stuff that’s going on," Sherrye Scott said.

The vigil begins Tuesday at 8:30 p.m.