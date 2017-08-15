Friend helps lift woman’s spirits

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — The clock is ticking for a struggling single mom. She's sick and facing a number of unexpected bills when one of her friends reached out to us for help.

I put her story on the fast track, part of News Channel 3's mission to Pass It On.

We met our playmaker, Brandon Still, in Southaven.

"It's my friend, Melody Wilson. Melody has a hidden illness called COPD. I'm just trying to find a way to help her out. Financially she's going through a tough time right now," Brandon explained. "She has COPD, which is chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. It's kind of like asthma, but think about asthma but five times that. Daily struggles, things that are easy for us is maximum struggle for her."

"Well, I have something that I think is going to lift her spirits, OK?" I say, counting out $300 from News Channel 3 and $300 from a generous donor.

Brandon hops in the car; we drive a few blocks and end up at Melody's home in Southaven.

Melody is completely surprised; her breathing issues are evident. In her excitement, she needs to break quickly for that inhaler.

"I'm sorry, I had to calm down," she says.

"I know it's a lot of times you don't want everyone to know everything, but your real friends know what's going on. So I wanted to help," Brandon says.

It's time to Pass It On.

Melody is very thankful for the unexpected help.

"I have the absolutely best friends, thank you," she says. "WREG ... the anonymous donor and everybody that has been so supportive of me during this time."