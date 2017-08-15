× Florida senior facing felony charges, expulsion after posting Facebook threat

PASCO COUNTY, Fl. — A high school senior in Florida is facing felony charges after she allegedly posted a threatening message against a former teacher on her Facebook page.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office told local media outlets Desiree Zio said she would find a former teacher and fatally stab her. When questioned by authorities after her arrest Sunday night, the 18-year-old reportedly admitted to making the threat.

Zio was charged with making written threats to kill or do bodily harm, and given a $10,000 bond.

School officials said the student will face disciplinary action which could include her expulsion.