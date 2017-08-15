× Experts issue warning about popular gadget

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Fidget spinners have recently become a very popular, must-have items, but federal regulators are warning parents and customers to be careful, especially when letting small children use them.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said it is investigating several incidents with fidget spinners including fires related to the battery-operated spinners.

“There have been some reports of fires involving battery-operated fidget spinners. Like any battery-operated product, consumers should be present and pay attention to their devices while charging them. It is important to use the charging cable that either comes with the fidget spinner or one that has the correct connections for the device as charging cables are NOT interchangeable,” said Acting Chairman Ann Marie Buerkle in a statement on the CPSC’s website.

Don’t charge them overnight while you are sleeping and be sure to unplug the device once it is fully charged.

Buerkle also warned of choking hazards stating the plastic and metal fidget spinners can break, releasing small pieces which pose a risk to young children. It’s best to keep them away from children under the age of three.

