Download our news and weather apps

Eclipse glasses drive crowds at Pink Palace store

Posted 2:05 pm, August 15, 2017, by , Updated at 02:11PM, August 15, 2017

Long lines are forming at the Pink Palace's museum store ahead of Monday's eclipse. (photo by Bruce Moore)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Eclipse glasses might be the hottest new accessory at the Memphis Pink Palace Museum.

The museum’s gift shop has seen long lines this week, driven by sales of solar filters ahead of Monday’s solar eclipse.

The event will lead to darkened skies Monday afternoon, as the total eclipse path passes to the north and east of Memphis.

Pink Palace museum shop staff said Tuesday they had heard they were one of the few places in the area selling approved glasses. They weren’t sure how long their stock will last.

Approved glasses are for sale at other locations and online (click here to see where) and some are being manufactured by a Bartlett company.

► Related: How to make sure you’re getting the right eclipse glasses