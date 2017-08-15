× Eclipse glasses drive crowds at Pink Palace store

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Eclipse glasses might be the hottest new accessory at the Memphis Pink Palace Museum.

The museum’s gift shop has seen long lines this week, driven by sales of solar filters ahead of Monday’s solar eclipse.

The event will lead to darkened skies Monday afternoon, as the total eclipse path passes to the north and east of Memphis.

Pink Palace museum shop staff said Tuesday they had heard they were one of the few places in the area selling approved glasses. They weren’t sure how long their stock will last.

Approved glasses are for sale at other locations and online (click here to see where) and some are being manufactured by a Bartlett company.

► Related: How to make sure you’re getting the right eclipse glasses