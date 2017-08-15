× Car crashes into southeast Memphis home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are in the hospital after a car crashed into a house in southeast Memphis overnight.

Police were called to the 4000 block of Acorn Ridge Cove around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The homeowner told WREG that the car left Germantown Road — which runs adjacent to the property — then ran through a fence and crashed into the back of her home.

“I was shaking like a leaf on a tree. I was shaking all over,” said the homeowner, who didn’t want to be identified.

The vehicle ended up flipping over in her backyard, injuring two of the three people inside.

Both were taken to area hospitals with non life-threatening injuries.

The people in the car told police that someone was firing shots at them just before the crash.

Police are now looking for the gunman.

Call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH if you were in the area and have any information.