MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Did you know your four-legged friend can get the dog flu?

It's very contagious and starting to rear its ugly head right here in Memphis.

It's gotten so bad that some vets are requiring dogs get vaccinated to help slow the spread.

Dr. Angie Zinkus from Germantown Parkway Animal Hospital has more on what dog owners need to know to keep their pet healthy.