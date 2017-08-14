× VIDEO: World War II veteran skydives for 95th birthday

WHITEVILLE, Tenn. — A former paratrooper who served in World War II marked his 95th birthday by taking to the skies again.

Roy Angin, a resident of Wesley Meadows Retirement Community in Hernando, Mississippi went through U.S. Army Airborne School back in 1940 and served overseas in the war, according to Alex Coker, a skydive instructor and DeSoto County Sheriff’s deputy. Angin’s birthday was last Thursday.

On Saturday, Angin and Coker flew to 14,500 feet above Tennessee for a tandem skydive, Angin’s 10th lifetime skydive.

Asked if he thought the jump was crazy, Angin replied, “No, no … I’ve jumped before.”

Karen Hill, program director at the retirement community, said Angin hadn’t jumped in more than 60 years, but told her it was “on his bucket list.”

“He said if President Bush could do it, so could he,” Hill said. Former President George H.W. Bush, also a World War II veteran, celebrated his 90th birthday by skydiving in 2014.

Hill said Angin told her he plans to jump again, but would probably save it for his 100th birthday.

See his skydive in the video below: