Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Rock For Love concert is an annual event that showcases the best in Memphis music while raising money for a great cause.

All of the money raised during the event benefits the Church Health Center which provides affordable health care for the uninsured.

Musician JD Reager and Marvin Stockwell from the Church Health Center talked about why this year's festival is even more special than those in the past.

35.149534 -90.048980