Reward in Marshall County murder case increased to $5,000

OXFORD, Miss — The reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect accused of murdering a man in Marshall County, Mississippi has increased to $5,000.

The U.S. Marshals Service said Joshua Fletcher killed Samuel Smith during a camping trip just outside Holly Spring. After the murder, Fletcher was reportedly caught on camera driving Smith’s 2003 Chevrolet S-10.

“For anyone to deprive such a young person of a full life is beyond despicable, and we are going to use any and all resources necessary to see that Fletcher is prosecuted to the fullest,” said Marshall County Sheriff Kenny Dickerson.

The suspect reportedly frequents Ball, Louisiana and the surrounding area.

Police said anyone who comes into contact with Fletcher should use extreme caution as he is prone to violence.

If you see him, call U.S. Marshals Service at 1-800-336-0102.