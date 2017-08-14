Rev. Jackson on Charlottesville violence, minority contracts in Memphis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local lawmakers and leaders are reacting following the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia over the weekend including the Reverend Jesse Jackson.

He said President Donald Trump's rhetoric is the root cause of incidents like this while here in Memphis.

While in town, Rev. Jackson will be checking in on the progress of the Collins Chapel project and the state of minority contracts in the Mid-South.

The Civil Rights leader sat down with WREG's Markova Reed and the local leader of the Rainbow Push Coalition Monday morning.